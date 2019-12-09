New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a very happy birthday to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who turns 73-year-old today. The Congress chief, however, has decided not to celebrate her birthday in the wake of recent, as well as increasing incidents of rape in the country.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Birthday wishes to Mrs Sonia Gandhi ji. Praying for her long life and good health.”

The official Twitter handle of the Congress, too, wished their party president on the occasion.

Sonia Gandhi was born in a small village near Vicenza in Italy on December 9, 1946 as Sonia Maino. She changed her name to Sonia Gandhi after marrying Rajiv Gandhi in 1968. She took over as the President of the Congress in 1998, seven years after the assassination of her husband and is the longest-serving party chief, resigning in December 2017 to be succeeded by his son Rahul.

However, she returned as the party’s interim president in August after Rahul resigned from the post following the Congress’ as well the United Progressive Alliance’s (UPA) rout in the general elections, held in April-May earlier this year.

Besides having led the UPA to two successive general elections win, in 2004 and 2009, she has also been a multiple-time Member of Parliament (MP).