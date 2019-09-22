Not many may know that a day to wish your daughters exist, but in an age of ‘tokenism’ as every family relationship has got an exclusive day to outpour emotions, daughters, too, have their days.

Here are a few things to know about this day.

1. The fourth Sunday of September marks Daughters’ Day in India, while World Daughters’Day is celebrated on September 28. Different countries celebrate their National Daughters’Day on different dates.

2. The origin of the day is not known, but it was started in India to end the stigma attached to girl children.

3. There are a number of government schemes for girl children: Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Balika Samridhhi Yojana, CBSE Udaan Scheme, Dhanalakshmi Scheme, National Scheme of Incentive to Girls for Secondary Education.

Among the effective state government schemes are Ladli Scheme of Haryana, Ladli Laxmi Yojana of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka Bhagyashree Scheme, Mazi Kanya Bhagyashree scheme for Government of Maharashtra, West Bengal Kanyashree Prakalpa.

4. According to a Niti Ayog report, the sex ratio at birth witnessed an alarming decline in 12 out of 21 states between 2013-15 and 2014-16. The child sex ratio (0-6 years) in India was 927 girls per 1,000 boys in 2001, which dropped drastically to 918 girls for every 1,000 boys in 2011.

5. According to a report by India Spend, fewer girls are being born in the north and west India, and fewer girls are being born in richer states than poorer states.

In 132 villages in Uttarkashi, a district in the state of Uttarakhand, no girl children were born in three months early this year, while 216 boys were born in that same time period. The unnatural incident was brought to notice of the authorities.

Apart from female foeticide, there are grave issues like malnutrition, dowry deaths plaguing the female population of the country. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) recorded 24,000 dowry deaths between 2013-2016.