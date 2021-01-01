As we step into the new year 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to all the countrymen and expressed hope that the people of the country will move ahead with the “spirit of hope, and wellness will prevail in 2021”. Also Read - President Kovind Extends New Year Greetings, Hopes India Marches Ahead to Achieve Progress

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail"

President Kovind, Rajnath Singh and several other leaders also took to their Twitter handles to extend wishes for the new year.” Happy New Year everyone! New Year provides an opportunity to make a fresh beginning and resolve for individual and collective development. Challenges arising out of COVID-19 situation strengthen our determination to move forward unitedly,” the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “Happy New Year to you and your entire family. May the year 2021 bring happiness, prosperity and good health in everyone’s lives.”

आप सभी को नववर्ष की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। यह साल आपके और पूरे परिवार के लिए सुख, समृद्धि, शांति और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए यही मेरी आपको शुभकामना है। Happy New Year to you and your entire family. May the year 2021 bring happiness, prosperity and good health in everyone’s lives. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 1, 2021

Welcoming the New Year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a veiled dig at the BJP-led Central government and said his heart is with the farmers and labourers who are fighting ‘unjust forces’.

“As the New Year begins, we remember those who we lost and thank all those who protect and sacrifice for us. My heart is with the farmers and labourers fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour. Happy New Year to all,” the Congress leader tweeted.