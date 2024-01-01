Home

Happy New Year 2024: From Delhi To Chennai, India Celebrates New Beginnings In Style

New Year has begun and the entire nation has celebrated it in style. Take a look at how Indians celebrated new beginnings on 31st night..

People At India Gate, Delhi To Celebrate New Year

New Delhi: The beginning of a new year marks a new beginning altogether, with new challenges, celebrations, highs and lows. The new beginning gives everyone a chance to start afresh, leaving disappointments behind. December 31, New Year’s Eve is the day when one forgets all the negativity and steps into a new year with a new hope in their minds and love in their hearts. Along with the world, India too celebrated the new beginning of 2024 in absolute style – from Delhi to Chennai, New Year has been brought in with great pomp and celebration. Take a look at the celebrations across India for a Happy New Year 2024…

2024: A New Beginning For India

As the eventful year of 2023 comes to an end, India welcomes 2024 with great fervour and joy. The past year proved significant for India on both the national and global fronts. The G-20 summit convened in the national capital, while Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon’s South Pole. As this remarkable year concludes, 2024 holds promising events for the nation. From the inauguration of Ayodhya’s much-awaited Ram Temple to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the new year marks the beginning of a new chapter for India.

Delhi To Chennai: Here’s How India Celebrated 2024

Cities across the country welcomed the new year with lavish celebrations and joy. Goa dazzled with a magnificent display of fireworks, and people gathered at Mumbai’s Gateway of India to welcome 2024. In Delhi, a New Year’s aarti was performed at Jhandewalan Devi Temple, and huge crowds gathered at Connaught Place. Similarly, Kamarajar Salai in Chennai saw a large turnout, and Mall Road in Shimla was filled with people welcoming the upcoming year. Similarly, the Golden Temple in Amritsar also witnessed devotees welcoming the new year with faith and prayers.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, along with his wife MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, reached the Golden Temple and offered prayers as the New Year began. “We are here at the Darbar Sahib to pray that the new year becomes a year of happiness for everyone. May the country and Punjab develop,” said Sukhbir Badal. A large number of devotees visited Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Pathanamthitta on the last day of the year. Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra, also witnessed devotees gathering to offer their prayers on the last day of the year.

(Inputs from ANI)

