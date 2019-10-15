New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is addressing rallies in poll-bound Haryana, on Tuesday said he is happy that the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor project is about to be completed. He also said with this the country is able to fix the political and strategic failure with the neighbouring country to some extent which happened seven decades ago.

It is important to mention here that PM Modi himself will on November 8 visit Dera Baba Nanak to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor.

PM Narendra Modi in Kurukshetra: I am happy that #KartarpurCorridor project is about to be completed. We are fortunate that we have got the chance to fix the political & strategic failure that happened seven decades ago, to some extent. #Haryana

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had on October 12 confirmed PM Modi’s participation in the event. “With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, Sikh Panth’s ardaas for ‘khule darshan deedar’ of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to finally become reality ! On Nov 8th, history will be created with PM @narendramodi ji inaugurating the #kartarpurcorridor,” she had said.

Talking about receiving the Rafale fight jet, PM Modi in Kurukshetra said on Dussehra, the first Rafale fighter jet was handed over to India in France. “Didn’t it bring happiness to you? We are proud and happy that our country is becoming stronger but I don’t know why Congress turns negative whenever the entire country is happy.”

Earlier in the day while addressing a rally in Charkhi Dadri, PM Modi came down heavily on the Congress and said “Congress ke bhai-beheno ko Modi ko jitni gaali deni ho de do. Bangkok, Thailand jaha se bhi gaaliya import karni hai kre. Lekin jis himmat se aaj Hindustan aage badh raha hai, uske peeth me chura mat ghopo (Let the siblings of Congress abuse Modi as much as they can. Let them import abuses from Bangkok, Thailand. But do not back stab the courage with which India is moving ahead).”

He was saying this in an indirect reference to reports claiming that Rahul Gandhi had left for Bankok ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in two states.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi thanked the people of Haryana for making the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative a fruitful one.

“Had the villages of Haryana not stepped forward then ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ would not have been so widespread, effective and fruitful. Every person in Haryana says ‘Mhari chhoriyaan chhoron se kam hain ke?” he said.

He also said this October 21, the country will celebrate two kidns of Diwali. “We will have two types of Diwali this time. A ‘diya’ (earthen lamp) Diwali, and a ‘kamal’ (lotus) Diwali. We should dedicate this Diwali to our daughters and celebrate their achievements,” he added.

Haryana with 90-member Assembly seats will go to polls on October 21 and the results of the same will be announced on October 24.