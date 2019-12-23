New Delhi: As the JMM and Congress appear to form the government in Jharkhand, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, slammed the BJP over the lacklustre performance and said the people of the state have given a befitting reply to the saffron party.

The NCP chief said that the BJP used financial might to retain power in Jharkhand, but the people rejected it.

“Situation in Jharkhand is different from other states. It is an Adivasi-dominated state, poverty is more. In such a situation, the BJP tried to use financial strength to retain power. But I am happy the people of Jharkhand have not accepted (the BJP). I want to thank the people of Jharkhand,” Pawar said.

Pawar said the NCP leaders in Jharkhand told him that the local people did not trust the BJP-led government as it ignored development there, while the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC created a rift among the people leading to the BJP’s defeat.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar: The result of #JharkhandAssemblyPolls that has come today clearly states that people are with non-BJP parties. After Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, people have decided to keep BJP away from power in Jharkhand also. pic.twitter.com/i3VVuKiDP7 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Talking about the current unrest in the country, Pawar said he was surprised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that his government never discussed a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). Pawar also accused the Modi government of not handling the country’s economy properly.

Earlier today, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik too said that people of Jharkhand have demolished the ‘arrogance’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party president Amit Shah.

As of 5 pm, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance in Jharkhand was well over the majority mark of 41 while the ruling BJP got only 26 seats. Meanwhile, BJP’s Raghubar Das has already conceded defeat and said that his party will accept the people’s mandate in the state.

The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020.