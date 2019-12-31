New Delhi: Responding to a letter by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking support on the ongoing protests, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday extended full solidarity against the highly contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and nationwide implementation of NRC and said that he was ‘happy to associate’ himself in all plans regarding the same.

“I totally agree with your concern and pledge to stand in solidarity with all like-minded leaders and parties to protest against the implementation of CAA and nationwide NRC,” Pawar said in his letter.

“I will be happy to associate myself with any concerted plan to rise against the authoritarian regime of the Central Government and for saving our democracy,” the NCP chief added ending his letter with best wishes for New Year.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar writes letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, extending his support to protest against National Register of Citizens and #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/N3F8TqQRo8 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019

On December 23, CM Banerjee had written to NCP chief Pawar where she sought to formulate a plan to ‘save democracy’ asserting that it was imperative to put an end to the “draconian” regime of the central government. Banerjee also contended that students had risked their lives to rise against the Centre.

Notably, endless violence has erupted in many parts of the country since the passage of CAA in Parliament, starting from the Northeast to a riot-like situation in Delhi.

Protestors have been demonstrating not only against the Citizenship Act but also against the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the nation as prospected by BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah.