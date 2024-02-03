‘Happy to Learn,’ President Murmu Welcomes Participants from Partner Nation Tanzania At Surajkund Mela

Chandigarh: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana’s Faridabad district. While inaugurating the fair in Faridabad on Friday, she expressed her deep appreciation for the vibrant cultural exchange occurring between Tanzania and India. While addressing the gathering, the President said, “Tanzania’s participation as a partner nation in this mela highlights India’s engagement with the African union”.

Tanzania is the partner country while Gujarat is the theme state for this year’s mela, which the president inaugurated in the presence of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Union Minister Krishan Pal, who is also the MP from Faridabad, among others. ”Art and craft cut across borders and build bridges of understanding,” she said on Friday. “I also extend a very warm welcome to participants from several other countries who are here to enrich this Mela. The presence of participants from Tanzania and other countries makes this mela truly international,” she said.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela. The President said that the Surajkund International Crafts Mela is a celebration of our cultural diversity.https://t.co/u9nAQaNswF pic.twitter.com/D8WYLtWOfA — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 2, 2024

Art and craft persons are creative ambassadors of humanity: President Murmu

President Murmu said, “Art and craft persons are creative ambassadors of humanity”. Regarding Tanzania being a partner nation this year, she said, “I am happy to learn that Tanzania is partner country in this year’s mela and extend my greetings to our friends from the nation who are taking part in the fair”. “I had the pleasure to hosting the President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan in October last year,” she further said. “During our discussions, we agreed on the importance of expanding our cultural exchanges in future,” she added.

” I am sure that the visitors to the Mela will get a chance to experience the vibrant and colourful Tanzanian art and craft including wood carving, pottery and weaving,” Murmu said. “This is also a wonderful platform to showcase Tanzanian dance, music and cuisine in which we can also glimpse some Indian influence, thanks to the centuries of people-to-people contact between India and East african coast,” the President further said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Khattar said more than 1,000 stalls have been set up at the fair for the craftspersons participating from across India and abroad. The fair attracts about 15-20 lakh visitors, Khattar said, adding that the Mela has become a symbol of Haryana’s identity.

