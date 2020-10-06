New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been holding the tractor rally as part of the ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ against the Centre’s farm laws, was on Tuesday briefly stopped as he moved from Punjab to Haryana on his way from Nurpur in Patiala. Gandhi refused to budge even as dozens of policemen barricaded the Haryana border, saying he will not move ‘even if he had to wait for 5000 hours’. Also Read - New Laws to Make Farmers ‘Slaves of Corporates’: Rahul Gandhi's Latest Dig Against Centre

“They have stopped us on a bridge on the Haryana border. I’m not moving and am happy to wait here. 1 hour, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours,” the Congress leader tweeted. Also Read - Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Goes in Self-Isolation

The Haryana Police was seen standing behind the barricades at the Haryana border as Congress workers and supporters moved towards the state, holding flags and chanting slogans against the farm laws.

They also used water cannons on farmers protesting the laws in Sirsa.

#WATCH Haryana: Police use water cannons to disperse the farmers protesting in Sirsa against the farm laws. pic.twitter.com/DEHxj4ClBG — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that he has no objection with Rahul Gandhi joining farmers in their agitation but the “law and order shouldn’t be disrupted”.

“If he comes with a procession from Punjab, that will not be allowed. He can rally with the people here,” the Haryana CM said.

The BJP-led government in Haryana also asserted that only up to 100 people will be allowed to enter the state border. As a result, only three tractors, including the one with Rahul Gandhi, were allowed to pass, leaving out many Congress leaders from Punjab.