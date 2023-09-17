PM Modi Turns 73: President Murmu, Ministerial Colleagues Extend Birthday Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday, with President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries and politicians extending their best wishes to him.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday, with President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries and politicians extending their best wishes to him. Extending best wishes, President Droupadi Murmu said she wished that Modi with his foresight and strong leadership paves the way for India’s development in every field during the ‘Amrit Kaal’.

भारत के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। मेरी शुभेच्छा है कि अपनी दूरगामी दृष्टि तथा सुदृढ़ नेतृत्व से आप ‘अमृत काल’ में भारत के समग्र विकास का मार्ग प्रशस्त करें। मेरी ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि आप सदा स्वस्थ और सानंद रहें तथा देशवासियों… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2023

PM Modi, India’s 15th prime minister, was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Vadnagar. PM Modi’s ministerial colleagues paid fulsome tributes to his leadership and administrative acumen as they wished him on his birthday.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Lauding him as the architect of new India, Home Minister Amit Shah said he has laid a strong foundation of a grand and self-reliant India on the basis of the country’s ancient heritage.

नए भारत के शिल्पकार मोदी जी ने हमारे देश की प्राचीन विरासत के आधार पर एक भव्य और आत्मनिर्भर भारत की मजबूत नींव रखने का काम किया है।

चाहे संगठन हो या सरकार, मोदी जी से हम सभी को सदैव “राष्ट्रहित सर्वोपरि” की प्रेरणा मिलती है। ऐसे अद्वितीय नेता के मार्गदर्शन में देशसेवा का अवसर… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2023

Taking to X(formally Twitter), Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “For the first time in history, Prime Minister Modi ji has done the amazing work of connecting the hearts of every Indian with the development of the country. Modi ji is today known as ‘Deenmitra’ because of his determination to change the lives of crores of poor people of the country by freeing them from the curse of poverty.

Wishing him, BJP president J P Nadda said the prime minister has given tangible shape to the Indian culture’s global prestige, people’s multi-dimensional development and the nation’s universal progress.

‘Our motto of ‘Antyodaya’ has today reached every village and every section of the society in the country and has become the mantra to fulfill the resolve of ‘Developed India’, Nadda said on X. On the other hand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Modi has not given merely a new identity to India but also enhanced its prestige in the world.

भारत के यशस्वी एवं कर्मयोगी प्रधानमंत्री, श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की ढेरों शुभकामनाएँ। उन्होंने भारत को न केवल नई पहचान दी है बल्कि संपूर्ण विश्व में उसका मान भी बढ़ाया है। लोक कल्याण और गरीब कल्याण के प्रति पूरी तरह प्रतिबद्ध मोदीजी ने भारत को विकास की नई बुलंदियों तक… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V. K. Saxena wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Sunday.

Birthday greetings to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. I pray for your good health and long life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2023

PM Modi to be a part of the launch of several development initiatives

The prime minister himself will be part of the launch of several development initiatives on his birthday. With ‘Vishwakarma Jayanti’ falling on Sunday as well, Modi will launch his government’s ambitious scheme, “PM Vishwakarma”, which is aimed at helping artisans and craftsmen and others engaged in traditional skills on the occasion. As practitioners of these traditional occupations come largely from Other Backward Classes, the scheme with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore is also being seen as the ruling BJP’s outreach to the politically important segment.

As per a PTI report, he is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named Yashobhoomi, in Dwarka and also the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 as well on Sunday. PM Modi took oath as prime minister of the country for the first time on May 26, 2014. His second consecutive term as prime minister began on May 30, 2019. He is the first-ever prime minister to be born after Independence.

(With PTI Inputs)

