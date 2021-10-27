New Delhi: After holding a review session with the health ministers of various states and UTs, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the Central government will launch a mega vaccine drive called ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ soon. Giving further details, the health minister said for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose.Also Read - COVID-19 Virus Test Results May Vary Based On Time Of Day: Study

“We’re going to launch a mega vaccination campaign ‘Har Ghar Dastak’. We’re decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for second dose & also those who have not taken the first dose,” Mandaviya said. Also Read - Russia Marks Another Daily Coronavirus Death High; 1,123 Fatalities Recorded

He said that 48 districts have been identified in the country where less than 50% eligible population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. “Special focus will be given in these districts during the special vaccination drive,” he stated further.

The health minister also added that 77% of eligible population in India has been vaccinated against COVID with first dose and over 32% people have received both the doses. “More than 10 crores people haven’t taken second dose of vaccine. People who are eligible for second dose should take the vaccine,” he added.

Earlier in the day the health minister held a meeting with health ministers of states and UTs to discuss issues related to the Covid emergency response package and scaling up of vaccination.

“Today, I am meeting the health ministers of the states. COVID-19 vaccination, emergency Covid package and other issues will be discussed in detail. Discussions will also be held on the ‘PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission’ scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Centre has urged states and union territories to focus on beneficiaries who are awaiting their second dose of vaccine as per the schedule of the inoculation.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 103.53 crore.