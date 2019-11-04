New Delhi: A five-year-old girl who slipped and fell into a 50-feet-deep borewell in Har Singh Pura village in Karnal district of Haryana, on Monday, succumbed to her injuries during rescue operations by the NDRF. The girl died on the way to a nearby hospital after being pulled out from the borewell.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced her demise in a tweet and said, “Deeply saddened to know that 5yr old Shivani, who had fallen into a borewell in Gharaunda, has passed away. Though she was rescued by @NDRFHQ & district teams

& rushed to the hospital, she is very unfortunately no longer with us.

My prayers are with her family in this time of need.”

My prayers are with her family in this time of need. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 4, 2019

The girl, identified as Shivani, was playing in the fields when she tripped unmindfully and fell into the borewell. She was discovered later in the day after her family filed a complaint to launch search operations.

The district administration, Haryana police and the NDRF were informed and rescue operations began on a massive scale. The rescue teams used a camera to locate the child with the help of which they found her foot.

There was a constant supply of oxygen inside the borewell, the officials said. An audio recording of the child’s parents was also being played to give her a sense of security, they said.

#UPDATE Haryana: The 5-year-old girl who had fallen into a 50-feet deep borewell in Hari Singh Pura village of Karnal, has died. https://t.co/KWEgAHAVad — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

Last month, a similar incident took place in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district where three-year-old Sujith Wilson got stuck in a 600-foot deep disused farm borewell for more than three days. He was declared dead in a decomposed state on Tuesday.

In July, a two-year-old boy, Fatehvir Singh, was pulled out of a 150-foot deep borewell in a deceased state in Sangrur district of Punjab after four long days of rescue operations.