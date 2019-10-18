Hyderabad: A 33-year-old woman employee of the public sector Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) committed suicide by hanging herself in Hafeezpet in Miyapur on Thursday morning. She took the extreme step allegedly due to mental harassment by a top official and six other colleagues.

The woman identified as Neha Chouksey, who hails from Bhopal, was staying in Miyapur with her husband and in-laws.

As per the police, she hanged herself in the bedroom at her house at around 10.30 am after locking it from inside. Her husband and other family members broke open the room door and found her hanging from the ceiling.

Neha left a suicide note in which she accused her colleagues of mentally harassing her and forcing her to resort to the extreme step.

She also wrote that her mobile phone was hacked and all her calls were tapped by them and they were spying on her. In the note, the woman also alleged they made vulgar comments on her and had been harassed by some of her colleagues when she was posted in Bhopal earlier.

Based on a complaint from her husband, a case has been registered against the Deputy General Manager (Finance) and six other BHEL employees, for allegedly abetting the officer’s suicide.