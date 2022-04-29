Jhajjar: A gas leak was reported at a factory in the Jhajjar district of Haryana on Thursday evening. The leakage of ammonia was reported from a ‘Kathha’ making factory. The incident has triggered panic among the locals. Some locals living in the area complained of breathing difficulties and vomiting. On being alerted, fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and situation was brought under control. People were seen using face masks and cloth to cover their faces. The factory was evacuated by the fire department officials.Also Read - Haryana: 2 Killed in Firing Incident at Kalka Chowk in Ambala; Group Rivalry Suspected

“Incident of ammonia gas leakage reported. Three ambulances and 3 to 4 fire brigades are at the spot. Advised people to wear masks,” said Jag Niwas, Deputy Commissioner, Jhajjar. Also Read - Families evacuated in Kochi after leakage of ammonia gas from barge

The factory was evacuated by the fire brigade personnel. Ambulances also reached the spot. Several people were then shifted hospital.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)