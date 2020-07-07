New Delhi: In view of a ban on the annual ‘Kanwar Yatra’, the Haridwar district administration has sealed its borders with neighbouring states. Only people having written permission from their respective district magistrate are being allowed to enter Haridwar in their vehicles, news agency PTI reported quoting sources as saying. Also Read - Issue Death Certificates Based on ICMR Guidelines: Mamata Govt to West Bengal Hospitals

Earlier on Monday, borders of Haridwar district were sealed at Narson, Bhagwanpur, Chidiyapur and Saptrishi checkposts, following which hundreds of vehicles had to return as they did not have the required permission. Also Read - Maharashtara Coronavirus Update Today: 60-Year-Old COVID Positive Man Commits Suicide at Quarantine Centre of PMC

A multi-layered security arrangement is also in place around ‘Har ki Pauri‘ — a famous ghat on the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar. The administration is questioning devotees who are coming on motorcycles. Also Read - UGC Issues Revised Guidelines: Colleges to Conduct Online, Offline Exams by September End

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the kanwar yatra this year has been cancelled. Last month, the chief ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had discussed the matter via video-conference and all of them agreed that the annual kanwar yatra, which sees a huge congregation of Shiva devotees in Haridwar, should be cancelled.

Scores of lord Shiva devotees from across India undertake the pilgrimage called Kanwar yatra, on foot during Shravan- a month in the Hindu calendar every year. Wearing orange-coloured clothes with decorated pot on their shoulders, the pilgrims visit Haridwar, Gaumukh adn Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch water of river Ganga.