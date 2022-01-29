Dehradun: Haridwar Assembly constituency is part of Hardwar parliamentary constituency and located in Haridwar district of the state of Uttarakhand. In Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2017, Madan Kaushik of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won this constituency seat by defeating Brahmswroop Brahmchari from Indian National Congress with a margin of 35927 votes. And, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ won from Haridwar Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of 25,8729 votes by defeating Congress’ Ambrish Kumar. The Haridwar Assembly constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday) and counting of votes will take place on March 10 (Thursday).Also Read - Haldwani Assembly Constituency: Congress or AAP—Who Will Win The Seat This Time?

Key Candidates from Haridwar Assembly Constituency

Uttarakhand State BJP president Madan Kaushik from Bharatiya Janata Party

Satpal Brahmachari from Indian National Congress

Sanjay Saini from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

BJP President Madan Kaushik’s Winning Streak Might Face a Challenge

Haridwar is one of the top constituency seats of Uttarakhand from where some prominent leaders are in the fray. And, during this year’s Assembly election, Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik’s winning record from Haridwar (city) since 2002 is likely to face a challenge from Congress’ Satpal Brahmachari, a seer who has been fielded against him for a second time after 2012. Also Read - Nainital: Will BJP Again Win People’s Trust Among Close Competitors of Congress And AAP?

Kaushik is four times MLA from the Haridwar constituency. After filing his nomination from Haridwar, Kaushik said, “The BJP is showing a good process in all the states. We are planning to work for the enhancement of the tourism industry in Haridwar.” But, Brahmachari’s performance as former chairman of Haridwar Nagar Palika, his clean image, and the anti-incumbency against Kaushik may make the fight in the constituency close, political observers maintained. Also Read - Rudraprayag: Will BJP Score Chauka with Fourth Win From This Seat or Congress, AAP May Pose Challenge?

2017 Assembly Election Results for Haridwar