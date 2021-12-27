New Delhi: Nearly 76 lawyers of the Supreme Court have written to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asking the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognisance of the calls for “ethnic cleansing” at two recent religious events on December 17 and 19 Haridwar and Delhi respectively. Taking to Twitter, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra shared the letter and said,”Urging Supreme Court to pay heed to this letter by lawyers urging suo moto cognizance to be taken of recent hate speech. No room for inaction. Wake up. Please.” Prashant Bhushan, Dushyant Dave, Salman Khurshid, Vrinda Grover, and former Patna High Court judge Anjana Prakash are among the renowned lawyers.Also Read - Delhi: Kejriwal Govt Announces Night Curfew Starting Monday Amid Looming Omicron Scare

What Does the Letter Say?

“That speeches made at the events pose a “grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country but also endanger the lives of millions of Muslim citizens'”, said the letter. Also Read - Omicron Scare: Delhi Schools To Be Closed if....: Kejriwal Govt Likely To Make Big Announcement Soon

Furthermore, it read, “The aforementioned events and the speeches delivered during the same are not mere hate speeches but amount to an open call for the murder of an entire community.” Also Read - Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral Closed on Christmas Due to COVID, People Light Candles at Back

The letter comes days after an FIR was filed against Jitender Narayan Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi on the basis of a complaint by Trinamool Congress leader and RTI activist Saket Gokhale. The FIR claimed that the former chairman of the Shia Waqf Board and others have given “derogatory and inflammatory statements against Islam” at the event.

What happened at the Dharma Sansad?

Videos from the event (held from December 17 to 20) that have been doing rounds on social media showed participating seers making multiple provocative speeches against a community. The event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar. For the unversed, Giri is already under the police scanner for making hate speeches and inciting violence.

Targeting the prime minister and other leaders for their ‘silence’ over alleged hate speeches at a Dharma Sansad in Haridwar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said such acts in the land of Mahatma Gandhi cannot be tolerated.

Opposition Leaders Condemn ‘Hate Speech Conclave’

Several Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress and the TMC, condemned what they said was a “hate speech conclave” held in Haridwar recently and called for strict action against those involved.

Targeting the prime minister and other leaders for their ‘silence’ over alleged hate speeches, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said such acts in the land of Mahatma Gandhi cannot be tolerated. He said the ‘language of violence’ allegedly used by the speakers is against the Indian culture and is unacceptable. Gehlot said it was surprising that the prime minister, home minister and the chief minister of Uttarakhand were silent on the issue and the government did not take any action against them.

Reacting to the remarks at the Haridwar meet, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “This is bloodcurdling stuff. Is it too much to expect. @CMuttarakhand to take action under the existing hate-speech laws?” Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said on Twitter, “Narsinghanand Organises 3-Day Hate Speech Conclave in Haridwar… are the Faux Hindutva Nazis planning a holocaust? Will the Union of India & its institutions be a blind/mute spectator?”

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed said Munawar Faruqui has been relentlessly punished for alleged jokes which he didn’t even crack, but there is no action against the ‘Dharm Sansad’ members who openly called for “genocide against Muslims in Haridwar!”. “Is India still a democracy!” she said. Kishenganj MP of the Congress Mohammad Jawaid tweeted, “Appalled by the nature of the assembly and hate speech propagated openly in Haridwar. Such events are destroying the secular ethos of India.”

He urged Home Minister Amit Shah to take serious and urgent action against the people who were involved in the “implied calls for genocide of Muslims”. Chhattisgarh minister and senior party leader T S Singhdeo said India’s traditional value is — ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbhkam – World is a Family’.