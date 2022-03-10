Haridwar Election Result LIVE: Haridwar assembly constituency is one of the top constituency seats of Uttarakhand from where some prominent leaders are in the fray. In Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2017, Madan Kaushik of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won this constituency seat by defeating Brahmswroop Brahmchari from Indian National Congress with a margin of 35927 votes. This constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022, along with 69 other assembly constituencies during the single-phase voting for the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. The key candidates from the Haridwar assembly seat are — Uttarakhand State BJP president Madan Kaushik, Congress’ Satpal Brahmachari and AAP’s Sanjay Saini. Counting of votes for the Haridwar Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM on March 10 (Thursday). While a final picture will be clear by noon, the first trends are set to pour in around 8 am.Also Read - Kotdwar Election Result LIVE: Will BJP’s Ritu Khanduri Succeed in Winning Majority? Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM

