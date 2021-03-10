Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Preparations are in full swing in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar as Kumbh Mela 2021 is set to begin on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. on Thursday, March 11. Kumbh Mela is going to be held in Haridwar after a gap of 11 years. It was last held in 2010. Kumbh Mela is a religious pilgrimage, one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four river-bank pilgrimage sites, namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik. Also Read - Kumbh Mela 2021: Centre Issues Guidelines, Makes Registration, Medical Certificate Mandatory

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 protocols will be in place throughout the duration of Kumbh Mela this year.

Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021 Date:

Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021 is set to begin on March 11 and will go for a month till April 10. The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to coronavirus pandemic.

Entry of devotees through online registration:

Devotees will be required to register on the web portal of the Mela and their documents would be validated first before they are issued e-passes.

All participants will have to register on the Kumbh Mela Administration’s official website dsclservices.org.in/kumbh and upload documents including a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, taken up to 72 hours prior, after which, an e-pass will be generated.

Which Akhada will open for Shahi Snan first?

The first holy bath in the Ganga river at Kumbh Mela is quite special for Sadhus (saints) of the Akhadas. The Akhadas take the holy bath in a specific order according to their arrangement. Mahant Narendra Giri, the national president of the Akhada Parishad, said that first Juna, Agni and Aavahana Akhada will take the holy bath.

After this comes Niranjani and Anand’s turn to take the holy dip in Ganga river. In the end, the Mahanirvani Akhada and the Atal Akhada will take the holy bath. Each Akhada has been given half an hour for Shahi Snan.

COVID-19 guidelines for Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: