Haridwar: At a time when Haridwar is witnessing a massive surge in its Coronavirus caseload, the Uttarakhand health secretary has pleaded before the High Court to ease the 50,000 RT-PCR Covid test limit per day in the city. Notably, this comes amid the ongoing Kumbh Mela in the city. The High Court had on March 31 directed the authorities in Haridwar to conduct 50,000 tests per day. Also Read - Kumbh Mela: Thousands of Devotees Take Dip Into Ganga For Shahi Snan Flouting COVID Norms

On his appeal, Health Secretary Amit Negi told High Court that the administration is leaving no stone unturned in conducting tests on major bath days, adding that they have done up to 39,000 RT-PCR tests on those days. The secretary further added Haridwar receives the majority of the ‘floating population’, therefore, it was difficult to conduct the test, reported News18. Most of the tests are being done on locals, Negi informed the court.

The Kumbh mela will continue till April 30. Next ‘Shahi Snan’ in Haridwar will commence on April 27. Kumbh Mela Officer Deepak Rawat also said that he hasn’t received any information on curtailing Mela amid the ongoing second wave of Coronavirus infection, reported News18. The statement came amid various reports suggesting that the state government is contemplating cutting short Mela before April 30.

Meanwhile, Haridwar witnessed a rise of 2,167 COVID-19 cases in the last five days.

The holy city reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases over the past 48 hours after a massive crowd of devotees was seen taking dips into the Ganga river at the Mahakumbh festival, data showed on Tuesday.

Over the past two days, Haridwar logged 1,002 new infections (408 on Monday, 494 on Tuesday), taking the city’s active caseload to 2,812.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had urged people to follow COVID guidelines during the third Shahi Snan on Wednesday of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, a day after all precautions were brazenly ignored during the event sparking fears of a super-spreader.