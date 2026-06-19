Haridwar land purchase scam: CM Dhami takes strict action, dismisses municipal commissioner, penalises DM

Following a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken major action in the Haridwar Municipal Corporation land purchase case.

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Haridwar land purchase scam: CM Dhami takes strict action, dismisses municipal commissioner, penalises DM | Image: ANI

Haridwar Land Purchase Scam: Following a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken strict action in the Haridwar Municipal Corporation land purchase case. The state government has made a recommendation to dismiss Varun Chaudhary, Municipal Commissioner of Haridwar Municipal Corporation, from service with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Haridwar’s District Magistrate Karmendra Singh has been found guilty of serious negligence in the discharge of his duties, following which the Uttarakhand government has imposed a major penalty against him.

Authorities have sent recommendations to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) against both the officers.

In addition, directions have been issued to record an adverse entry in the service record of the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Ajayveer Singh and to withhold his next three annual increments.

It is noteworthy that CM Dhami has taken a strict stance on the Haridwar Municipal Corporation land purchase case and has instructed authorities to take stringent action against officers who are found guilty.

As preliminary investigations indicated irregularities, several officials, including Karmendra Singh and Varun Chaudhary, were suspended. Subsequently, a detailed probe was conducted to thoroughly examine the entire matter.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made it clear that there will be no compromise in cases of corruption. He reiterated that transparency, accountability and public interest are paramount in governance and administration and that the strictest action will continue to be taken against officials found guilty.

This action by the Dhami government is regarded as one of the most significant administrative crackdowns on corruption in the history of the hill state.

It sends a clear message that the misuse of public funds and abuse of official position will not be tolerated under any circumstances.