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Harish Rana News: 10 minutes of silence, chanting of Gayatri Mantra... How was Harish Ranas last rites performed

Harish Rana News: 10 minutes of silence, chanting of Gayatri Mantra… How was Harish Rana’s last rites performed

Harish Rana Death News: After 13 years of struggle, Harish Rana of Ghaziabad has now embarked on his final journey. His last rites were performed at the Green Park Crematorium on Wednesday. Family members, neighbors, friends, and Brahma Kumari sisters were present.

Harish Rana News: 10 minutes of silence, chanting of Gayatri Mantra... How was Harish Rana's last rites performed

Harish Rana’s last rites were performed at the Green Park crematorium on Wednesday. Family members, neighbours, relatives, and friends were present. His brother and sister lit the funeral pyre. Congress Party state president Ajay Rai also attended the funeral. The Gayatri Mantra was chanted and a 10-minute silence was observed before the cremation.

Harish Rana was cremated by his brother Ashish and sister. Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai said that we stand with his entire family in this hour of grief. The entire Congress party stands with them and the way this family witnessed the long pain of their son, today he is on his final journey and our condolences are with the family. Even after his death, Harish thought for the society and the people and donated his organs, this only a great person can do.

Prayers were offered for his soul’s peace with the Gayatri Mantra during Harish Rana’s funeral. UP Congress State President Ajay Rai also attended the funeral.

After a long wait of 13 years, today Harish Rana has left for his final journey. His father folded his hands to the media and said that we will not be able to say anything right now. We will talk to you all after 2 days. His neighbours told that the family is in deep grief. We are with them in this hour of grief and today the son has got freedom from the long battle that the family has fought. He has left for his final journey. The entire family is very sad and no one is in a position to talk. Brahmakumari Didi was also present on this occasion.

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Harish Rana passes away at Delhi AIIMS

Harish Rana, the first person in India to be allowed to undergo passive euthanasia, died on Tuesday at AIIMS-Delhi after being in a coma for over 13 years, sources said. Rana (31) was shifted to the Palliative Care Unit of the Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from his home in Ghaziabad on March 14. He was in a coma since 2013.

In a landmark decision on March 11th, the Supreme Court granted permission for passive euthanasia for Harish Rana. Rana was a B.Tech student at Punjab University. In 2013, he fell from a fourth-floor balcony and suffered severe head injuries. Since then, he has been in a coma and is receiving artificial nutrition and occasional oxygen support.

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