Harish Rawat quits Congress posts after cash, gold recovered from his PA, says Congress runs in my blood, bones

Former Uttarakhand CM and veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat stepped down from two Congress posts on Friday after cash, jewellery and other valuables were recovered by the Enforcement Directorate from his PA.

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Harish rawat, Cash seizure, Political scandal, Chandan Singh Jeena, Ed investigation | Imsge: ANI

Harish Rawat Steps Down From Congress Posts: In a major political development, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat stepped down from all of his Congress posts on Friday. The announcement came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered huge amounts of cash, jewellery and other valuables from his PA, Chandan Singh Jeena. Reacting to the development, Rawat said the facts would become clear in due course.

What Did Rawat Say?

Reacting on the ED’s action, Rawat said he did not want anything he did to weaken the party’s ongoing fight, “Therefore, after remembering my Isht Devta, I have taken a major decision. I am not holding any government post, so there is no question of resigning from one. However, I am a member of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee executive and a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee at the national level. I would like to respectfully step down from both these positions, because I do not want the party’s struggle to be weakened in any way because of me,” he said.

Taking it to X, Rawat said, “I have taken a major decision: I am not (in) any government position, so what resignation would I tender from that! Yes, I am a member of the executive of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee and a permanent invitee member of the Congress Working Committee at the national level, and with utmost humility, I wish to step down from both these positions, because no weakness should come into the party’s struggle on my account.”

“Some sections of the media are reporting the news that Harish Rawat has resigned from the Congress Party. Congress Party membership is in my blood and bones; it shapes everything that Harish Rawat is. It will go to heaven with me,” his post read.

ED Raided Several Locations In Dehradun

ED on Friday said it conducted searches at multiple locations in Dehradun in connection with alleged large-scale irregularities in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari (VPDO) Examination, 2016, recovering Rs 32 lakh in unaccounted cash, gold and luxury watches from the residence of Chandan Singh Jeena, presently serving as Personal Assistant to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Singh Rawat.

Rawat Defends Jeena, Questions Allegations

Rawat acknowledged that Jeena had served as his OSD and had handled important responsibilities during the various positions he held, both in the party and in government. Describing Jeena as a “very decent, humble and hardworking person”, Rawat said, “If he tampered with OMR sheets during the recruitment of Gram Sevaks, and if there is evidence to prove that he committed any such wrongdoing, I am ashamed of such an alleged audacious act. However, I do not believe this allegation at all.”

The former Chief Minister said the stakes in the Uttarakhand elections were very high. “Whenever anyone used to ask me when the elections would be held, I would jokingly say that the elections would take place when the CBI knocked on my door. If it has not come yet, it means the elections will be held in March-April next year,” he said.

“However, this time, instead of knocking on my door, an attempt has been made to knock on the door of one of my associates and create a narrative,” Rawat alleged.

He said the Congress party and its workers were united in their fight against corruption. “Rahul Gandhi is also raising his voice against corruption in the education system at the national level through the ‘Students Ki Goonj’ programme,” he said.

Rawat Highlights UKSSSC’s Recruitment Efforts

On the functioning of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), Rawat said it had been established keeping in mind the future of the state’s youth.

“We compelled the Public Service Commission to conduct examinations on time. Even during our short tenure, recruitment to top posts was conducted twice. We constituted recruitment boards, including a medical recruitment board and an education recruitment board,” he said.

“If there was any error of judgement on our part during this process in relation to appointments, I apologise to the people of Uttarakhand. However, I would respectfully reiterate my claim that more than 42,000 government posts were filled during our three-year tenure,” Rawat added.

Rawat said the person appointed as chairman of the UKSSSC had been selected on the basis of his previous service record. He said he himself had removed the chairman or sought his resignation after receiving complaints against him.

“Whatever terminology one may use, I took action against him after receiving complaints. His appointment was made on the basis of his previous service record. He belonged to a section of society whose representation in power I wanted to ensure,” Rawat said.

He added that former Chief Minister Major General (Retd.) BC Khanduri had given him significant advice regarding the appointment.

“He came to meet me twice regarding his appointment. Even today, I believe that Khanduri ji always worked towards ensuring probity and combating corruption,” Rawat said.

Rawat said that no one could predict where an individual might eventually go wrong. “Could the RSS have known that the person it was appointing as chairman of its environmental forum in Uttarakhand would commit such corrupt acts and eventually be disgraced as chairman of the Subordinate Service Selection Commission?” he asked.

The former Chief Minister said irregularities in recruitment and examinations amounted to playing with the future of the coming generations.

“If I have, knowingly or unknowingly, committed any act that has adversely affected the future of the youth of our state, I consider myself deserving of punishment for it. I apologise to the people of Uttarakhand for any such lapse,” he said.

Rawat Challenges Probe, Invites Evidence

Rawat also made a public appeal, saying that if anyone had evidence of his involvement in interfering with appointments or recruitment processes, they should provide it to the CBI, ED or state police.

“Every person who gets an opportunity to hold a position of great responsibility must always stay away from such reprehensible temptations. If I have committed any such lapse, I reiterate that I consider myself deserving of punishment, and the law should punish me,” he said.

The searches were carried out on September 10 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the ED said in a press release issued on Friday.

The central agency carried out searches at the residential premises of the then Chairman and Secretary of UKSSSC, Exam Controller, owner of the computer agency doing OMR processing and middlemen connected to the alleged conspiracy.

ED also conducted searches at the residence of Chandan Singh Jeena. Jeena also served as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Rawat when he was the Chief Minister from 2014 to 2017.

(with ANI inputs)