Third Time Lucky: Senior Advocate Harish Salve Gets Married In London; Lalit Modi, Nita Ambani Attend Function

Senior Advocate Harish Salve has found love for the third time and the former Solicitor General of India has exchanged wedding vows with in London on Sunday. The wedding ceremony was attended by Nita Ambani and Lalit Modi.

New Delhi: Senior advocate and former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve has married for the third time in London on Sunday. The legal eagle exchanged wedding vows with a woman named Trina in a small, private function which was attended by names like Nita Ambani and Lalit Modi. A video of the wedding ceremony has been circulating on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) in which the advocate is in a white suit and the bride looks beautiful in a green-coloured gown.

Harish Salve Gets Married In London

Harish Salve, who has recently been announced as a member of the High Level Committee (HLC) constituted by the government to look into the implementation of ‘One Nation One Election’, is in the news for personal reasons. The former Solicitor General of India married Trina in a private affair and the wedding function was attended by Ujjwala Raut, Nita Ambani and Lalit Modi among others. Trina repeated her wedding vows, “In the presence of our family & friends, I Trina, take you Harish, to be my wedded husband. To love and to cherish, for the rest of our lives together.”

This Is Harish Salve’s Third Marriage

As mentioned earlier, this is Harish Salve’s third marriage. The advocate was first married to Meenakshi for 38 years and the couple has two daughters, Sakshi and Saaniya; however, they split in June 2020. In the same year in October, Harish Salve married British artist Carolina Brossard. The photos of his second marriage were also circulated on social media and both his daughters had attended the ceremony but unfortunately that marriage also did not last long.

Harish Salve has been India’s leading lawyers for decades now; his notable cases include his representation of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the one who faced a death sentence by a Pakistani Court on espionage charges. Apart from this case, corporate organisations like Tata Group and Reliance Industries have been Harish Salve’s clients and had also argued the first anti-dumping case in the Supreme Court of India. Harish Salve has represented India in many cases before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and has also represented Salman Khan in the high-profile hit and run case.

The Senior Advocate has now been included in the HLC that will analyse the prospects of the implementation of the Centre’s One Nation One Election idea.

