Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress Aims For A Hattrick In Haroli Constituency

Haroli Constituency Assembly Election 2022: Haroli falls among the 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh that are set to go to assembly polls in November 2022. This year Haroli will witness a tough fight between 6 candidates in the political tussle for the seat. In the last assembly elections , Congress had won the seat defeating BJP with a margin of 7377 votes.

HAROLI CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATES FOR HIMACHAL ELECTIONS 2022

Ram Kumar – BJP Mukesh Agnihotri – Congress Ravinder Pal Singh Mann – AAP Ashhwani Kumar Rana – Rashtriya Devbhumi Party Naresh Kumar – Bahujan Samaj Party

HAROLI 2017 ELECTION- BRIEF RECAP

Mukesh Agnihotri from Congress had won the Haroli seat in 2017 elections for the second time in a row. He had received 35095 votes against BJP’s Ram Kumar who got 27718 votes. Last elections Haroli had 4 candidates in the fray.

This year, Himachal will go in single phase voting for all 68 seats on November 12. In a conference the Chief Election Commissioner announced that for voters there will be a KYC facility – Know Your Candidates Candidates: Criminal records to be made accessible to enable voters to make an informed choice.

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.