New Delhi: Ahead of Captain Amarinder Singh’s impending exit from Congress, AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat strongly countered Singh’s ‘felt humiliated’ remark. He said that Amarinder Singh’s recent statements made it appear that was under some sort of “pressure” and added that he should not help the BJP in any way.Also Read - Former India Hockey Striker S V Sunil Retires

“No facts in reports that state Captain Amarinder Singh was insulted by Congress. It appears from Captain’s recent statements that he is under some sort of pressure. He should rethink, and not help BJP directly or indirectly,” RAwat said. Also Read - Amarinder Singh to Form 'Punjab Vikas Party' Soon, to Include Leaders Of Anti-Sidhu Faction: Report

Rawat’s statements came a day after Singh clearly said he would leave the Congress where he had been adequately humiliated. Singh made the comments during a two-day trip to Delhi, his first since resigning as Punjab chief minister last month, when he visited Amit Shah and national security advisor Ajit Doval. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Has a Special Message For Fans Who Are Disheartened After Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 | Exclusive

Rawat said that the party had retained him as the chief minister for several years, “how can that be humiliation?” He further alleged that Amarinder’s “closeness to some BJP leaders” questioned his credibility.

Rawat said the Bargadi issue was not deftly handled by the Captain and the Congress high command formed a three-member panel which submitted 18 points for implementation.

“Despite continuous reminders from his colleagues & the leadership, unfortunately, Captain Amarinder failed to keep his promises on important issues like Bargadi, drugs, electricity etc. At least 5 times, I discussed these issues with Captain sahib but with no result..Captain Amarinder Singh did not implement even one out of these eighteen points,” Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Punjab Congress in-charge also said that the Congress party till now has done everything to protect the respect and dignity of Captain Amarinder Singh and increase the party’s chances (in 2022 assembly polls) in Punjab.

“There was a general perception throughout Punjab that Captain & the Badals are helping each other, & they’ve a secret understanding… Many prominent ministers came to Delhi with complaint that with Captain at the helm of affairs, Congress can’t win the elections,” he added.

After Charanjit Singh Channi was made Chief Minister over a week ago, Navjot Singh Sidhu also resigned as Punjab Congress chief, plunging the party into a full-blown crisis.