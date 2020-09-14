New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, while speaking about India’s fight against the novel coronavirus in the Lok Sabha, said that the country has been able to limit its COVID-19 cases and deaths. Harsh Vardhan reiterated that the lockdown, a ‘bold decision’ by the government, averted nearly 14-29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 fatalities. Also Read - Parliament Day 1: 'Grateful as Man Who Never Went to English Medium School': Harivansh on Re-election as RS Deputy Chairman

“The nationwide lockdown, a bold decision by the government, is testimony to the fact that India collectively stood up to manage Covid-19. It has been estimated that this decision prevented 14-29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths,” the Union minist Also Read - 'No Question of Revising Reservations Under National Education Policy 2020': Education Minister

His comments come at a time when the country has been reporting nearly one lakh coronavirus cases daily for the last few days. With over 48 lakh cases and nearly 80,000 fatalities, India is the second worst-hit nation by COVID-19. Also Read - No Data Available on Migrant Deaths, Job Losses Amid Lockdown: Government Tells Parliament

“India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries”, Harsh Vardhan said in the Lok Sabha.

He informed that maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, UP, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these states have reported more than 1 Lakh cases, the Health Minister told the lower House on the first day of the monsoon session.