New Delhi: In another diplomatic development, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian Ambassador to the US, on Monday has been appointed as the next Foreign Secretary, the government said in a release. As per the updates, he will take over as Foreign Secretary from Vijay Gokhale on January 29, 2020. Prior to this, Shringla was named as the new Indian Ambassador to the US.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian Ambassador to the USA will be the next Foreign Secretary. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/vIXXE4djMb — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

A 1984 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Shringla is expected to take up his new assignment on January 29, 2020, the release added.

A diplomatic career spanning 34 years, Shringla has held a number of crucial of positions in New Delhi and abroad. Before his stint in Bangladesh, he had served as Ambassador of India to Thailand also.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla will take over as Foreign Secretary from Vijay Gokhale on January 29, 2020. https://t.co/RWlQnnLCxw — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

He has worked on a number of international platforms as well apart from the Indian diplomatic mission. He has served at Unesco in France, at the UN in New York, apart from working in Vietnam, Israel and South Africa.

He has also worked in the MEA in New Delhi as Joint Secretary (Director General) for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Maldives.

Worked for SAARC divisions in the MEA, Shringla has also worked as Director of the Northern Division dealing with Nepal and Bhutan and as Deputy Secretary of the Europe West Division.

A graduate from St Stephen’s College in New Delhi, Shringla has worked in the corporate and public sectors in India prior to joining the Indian Foreign Service.