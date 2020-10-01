Chandigarh: Former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal was arrested on Thursday as she was on the way to Chandigarh while protesting against the new farm laws. Also Read - Modi Government Will Not Do Anything Against Farmers' Interests, says Rajnath Singh

“Arrested for raising farmers’ voice, but they won’t be able to silence us,” Kaur posted on Twitter. Also Read - ‘Centre's Farm Bills Will Only Help Hoarders’: Mamata Says Will Take Steps For Interest of Farmers

“We are being arrested for speaking out for the rights of farmers, but we are pursuing the truth and our force will not be silenced by this force,” she wrote. Also Read - Farm Reform Laws: 'Their Medium to Earn Black Income is Finished', PM Modi's Veiled Attack on Opposition

ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਹੱਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਰਾਖੀ ਲਈ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਚੁੱਕਣ ਬਦਲੇ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਗ੍ਰਿਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਅਸੀਂ ਸੱਚਾਈ ਦੀ ਪੈਰਵੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਜ਼ੋਰ ਜ਼ਬਰ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਡੀ ਸੱਚਾਈ ਦੀ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਦਬਾਈ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾ ਸਕੇਗੀ। Arrested for raising farmers' voice, but they won't be able to silence us.#IkkoNaaraKisanPyaara pic.twitter.com/zzFtt6TqqT — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 1, 2020

The former Union Minister was seen surrounded by police personnel as the Akali Dal supporters tried to shield her.

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday began three separate ‘kisan marches’ from the three religious Takhts in Punjab to Chandigarh against the new farm laws, over which the party had pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance earlier.

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has been leading a march from Amritsar, while Harsimrat Kaur Badal came from Bathinda.

The third procession by Akali Dal leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra and Daljit Singh Cheema started from Anandpur Sahib.

Chandigarh: Kisan March, led by Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, continues; visuals from near Mullapur barrier. #FarmBills pic.twitter.com/KpZrAXehXV — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

All the three groups intended to merge in Chandigarh, where they planned to give a memorandum against the farm laws to Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore.

Last week, the SAD had announced to part ways with the NDA, the third major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in the last couple of years.

On September 17, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had quit the Union Cabinet after the SAD chief had strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha, claiming the legislations will “destroy” the agriculture sector in Punjab.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to the three contentious bills — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

(With inputs from PTI)