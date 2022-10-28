Faridabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off new railway link in Haryana worth Rs 6000 crore, connecting Palwal with Sonipat via Manesar and Kharkhoda . The 126-km orbital rail line will bring railway connectivity to this local industrial hub.Also Read - Schools to Remain Shut For Bhai Dooj Today in These States | Full List Here

Running along the Kundli-Manesar Palwal Expressway, it has been planned as a corridor for both freight and passenger operations that bypasses Delhi. The project cost is pegged at Rs 5,618 crore. Shah also inaugurated a rail coach refurbishment factory, a Rs 590-crore project in Sonipat's Barhi.

Addressing the crowd at Parade ground, he termed these projects as Diwali gifts to the people of Haryana from PM Modi. He also added that coaches of the new Vande Bharat trains will be made in Sonipat.

WORLD-CLASS RAILWAY STATION AT FARIDABAD

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the BJP government had raised the amount dedicated to development of railways to Rs 14,000 in the state as opposed to Rs 315 crore annually during the Congress reign.

“The master plan for construction of world-class railway stations in Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panipat is being prepared,” said Vaishnaw, adding the tender for a world-class railway station in Faridabad had been finalised at a cost of Rs 262 crore.

Haryana has become the pace setter on several counts due to the joint efforts of the CM and the Prime Minister, Shah added, citing the state’s sporting achievements through its athletes in international competitions and the Olympics, literacy among village headmen and going kerosene-free. Lauding the state’s manufacturing prowess, he added, “Also, every second vehicle in the country is made in Haryana.”

The Gurgaon-Manesar industrial complex, home to the likes of Maruti and Hero, is one of India’s largest automobile manufacturing hubs. A new Maruti plan is also coming up at Kharkhoda.