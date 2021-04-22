Jind (Haryana): As many as 1,710 doses of Covishield and Covaxin were stolen from the PPC centre of the government civil hospital in Haryana’s Jind district on Wednesday night. “1270 of Covishield and 440 of Covaxin have been stolen from PPC centre. Some important files have also been stolen,” said an official from the centre. After the burglary, the district is left with no vaccines at the moment. Also Read - Manohar Lal Khattar Opens Up About COVID Situation In Haryana, Says 'No Shortage of Hospital Beds'

Centre’s incharge said, “I’ll also check our main store that keeps supply for the entire district. I’ll also inform officials.” He further said that police inquiry has been initiated and proper inquiry will be done.

Haryana: 1710 doses of #COVID19 vaccine, including 1270 of Covishield & 440 of Covaxin, stolen from PPC centre at Civil Hospital in Jind, files stolen too. Centre’s incharge says, “I’ll also check our main store that keeps supply for entire district. I’ll also inform officials.” pic.twitter.com/QqAZqa23CM — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

According to a Tribune report, there were many other vaccines kept in the store which were not taken away by the thieves. A medical officer said that other valuable like laptop and Rs 50,000 cash besides other things were also lying in the storeroom but the thieves have not taken these article away.