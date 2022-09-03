Rohtak: Four persons including two students and a Haryana Police constable got injured in a firing incident on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak on Saturday. The incident broke out shortly after Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, who is also MDU Chancellor, left the university campus after inaugurating the faculty development centre. A clash broke out between two groups supposedly over a monetary dispute after which shots were fired.Also Read - Shocking: Woman Killed After Being Thrown Off Train In Sex Assault Bid, Case Registered

According to a report by The Tribune, some people had entered the campus in two cars, one of which met with an accident during the clash which broke out near the MDU library. The injured persons were rushed to the local PGIMS, while the others involved in the clash fled the scene after the incident.

The injured have been identified as Sushil Hooda (Former NSUI student leader and PhD student), Kuldeep (Haryana Police constable), both were from village Asan; Vidit, a resident of village Dubaldhan and Harsh, a resident of village Khedi Asra, as per a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

Following the incident, the injured were rushed to a private hospital, and as per details three persons are out of danger, while one is critical and his health is improving.

In his complaint, Rohtak resident Vijay said he had a monetary dispute with Deepak Baniwal, a resident of a village in Rohtak and the latter owed him ₹6.40 lakhs.

“We had called Deepak inside the MDU campus. He along with two others reached outside the directorate of distance education. Deepak told us he can give only ₹2 lakh. When we asked him to pay at least ₹4.40 lakh, he refused,” Vijay said in his complaint.

“Deepak then along with one of his aides fired shots in which my four friends sustained injuries,” he added. The attackers then managed to flee in their Scorpio car. Forensic science laboratory (FSL) team along with senior police officials reached the crime site. The investigation in the matter is on.