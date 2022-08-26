Ambala: Six members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Balana village of Ambala on Friday. They have been identified as Sangat Ram, wife Mahinder Kaur, son Sukhvinder Singh, Sukhvinder’s wife Rina, and their minor daughters Ashu and Jassi.Also Read - Panipat Horror: 6 Year Old Raped And Murdered, Brutal Details Emerge

According to reports, It is being suspected that Sukhvinder first poisoned his parents and then his wife and children. The bodies have been shifted to the civil hospital at Ambala City for post-mortem.

According to reports, Sukhvinder worked for a private firm.

The exact reason behind the deaths are yet to be ascertained.