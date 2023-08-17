Haryana Accelerates Its Fight Against Malnutrition, Signs Agreement with UNWFP

Home

Dr. Sumita Misra said that the collaboration with WFP on increasing the nutritional effectiveness of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) will go a long way in improving the nutritional status of women and children in Haryana.

New Delhi: With an aim to facilitate the transfer and exchange of knowledge, skills and expertise to strengthen the Department’s work in the field of Nutrition and Gender Empowerment, a Letter of Understanding (LOU) was signed in the presence of Dr. Sumita Misra, IAS, Women and Child Development Department (WCD), Government of Haryana and UN World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday.

The LoU was signed by Monica Malik, IAS, Director, WCD on behalf of the Department and Elisabeth Faure, Country Director and Representative, WFP Joint Director (Admin) and Joint Director (ICDS) from the Department of WCD and Shariqua Yunus Khan, Head of Unit Nutrition and School Feeding Aradhana Shrivastava, Gender Officer, Prepsa Saini, Senior Programme Associate from WFP were also present during the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, Dr. Sumita Misra said that the collaboration with WFP on increasing the nutritional effectiveness of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) will go a long way in improving the nutritional status of women and children in Haryana.

This collaboration will strengthen the government’s efforts towards malnutrition and women empowerment. She added that the Department of WCD will further engage with WFP for promoting women’s empowerment in Haryana. She appreciated the role of WFP for supporting Government efforts towards achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 2 Le. End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition.

Faure also shared her views, stating that together Women & Child Development Department & World Food Programme will set up a roadmap with a focus on malnutrition, anemia, to achieve Poshan 2.0 goals through innovation and capacity building.

What Does LoU Emphasises?

The LoU emphasizes that both organizations shall endeavour to create sustainable models for food fortification, Supplementary Nutrition, collaborate for training and capacity building of existing staff and learn from best practices from India as well as other developing nations WFP will assess and provide technical assistance to the already set up Panjiri Plant with a view to expand its coverage and improve its functioning additionally.

WFP to support the Department in scaling up such units to other parts of the State as well as develop and conduct Social Behavioural Change Communication activities on importance of Take-Home Rations (THR) and nutrition

WFP is looking forward to supporting the Government of Haryana in developing nutritious compositions of THR through research, in addition to commissioning a series of studies such as shelf life, acceptability, economic viability etc.

Going forward, WFP shall support the efforts of the department in developing a replicable and demonstrable model for improving Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices and preventing malnutrition. Both the entities to develop and contextualize the course content for the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Project (GEWE) training modules, strengthening department’s efforts in gender sensitization of the community.

