New Delhi: Counting of votes to these Assembly constituency seats of Haryana begins at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

For Adampur assembly constituency in Haryana, the candidates who contested the assembly polls included KULDEEP BISHNOI from INC, Rajesh Godara from INLD, Satvil from BSP, Suresh from CPI, SonaliPhogat from BJP, Ramesh Kumar from JJP, Shamresh Singh from BKP, and Amit from IND. In 2014, KuldeepBishnoi from HJBCL had defeated Kulveer Singh Beniwal from INLD by over 56757 votes.

For AmbalaCantt assembly constituency in Haryana, the candidates who contested the assembly polls included Anil Vij from BJP, Rajesh Kumar from BSP, VenuSingla from INC, Lakhbir from singh from BJSP, Shailendra Kumar from LSP and ChittraSarwara from IND. In 2014, Anil Vij from the BJP had defeated Nirmal Singh of INC with over 66605 votes.

For Ambala City assembly constituency in Haryana, the candidates who contested the assembly polls included AseemGoel from BJP, Jasbir Singh from INC, Ravinder Singh from BSP, Anshul Kumar Aggarwal from AAP among others. In 2014, Aseem Goel from BJP had defeated Venod Sharma from HJCPV by over 60216 votes.

For Assandh assembly constituency in Haryana, the candidates who contested the assembly polls included DharmvirPadha from INLD, Narender Singh from BSP, BakhshishSignhVirk from BJP, and Shamsher Singh from INC among others. In 2014, Bakhshish Singh Virk had defeated Maratha Virender of BSP by over 30723 votes.

For Ateli assembly constituency in Haryana, the candidates who contested the assembly polls included AtarLal from BSP, Arjun Singh from INC, NeetuYadav from INLD, Sitaram from BJP among others. In 2014, SantoshYadav from BJP had defatedSatbir from INLD by over 64659 votes.

For Badhra assembly constituency in Haryana, the candidates who contested the assembly polls included Ranbir Singh Mahendra from INC, Shiv Kumar from BSP, Sukhwinder from BJP, and Naina Singh from JJP among others.