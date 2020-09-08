New Delhi: Days after 75 staffers of Amrik Sukhdev and Garam Dharam dhabas in Murthal, Sonipat tested positive for COVID-19, four more eateries on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway were shut as 14 workers there tested positive for the deadly virus. Also Read - 'Thanks to Our Media, World Paying More Attention to India,' Says PM Modi

Speaking to a news portal, one of the health officials said that the restaurants would be sealed till further orders and thorough sanitation would be carried out. Last week, close to 1,000 samples have been taken from several eateries and nearly 100 tested positive for COVID-19. Also Read - COVID-19 India Updates: 75,809 Cases, 1,183 Death in Last 24 Hours | Total Tally Stands at 42,80,423

Earlier, while talking to PTI, Sonipat’s Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shyam Lal Punia had said that in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, all the eateries had already been instructed to maintain a register to record the number of visitors and their contact details. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine: First Batch of Russia's Sputnik V Released Into Public, Regional Deliveries Soon

The DC informed that the Sonipat district administration has been running a special drive for the sampling of workers at the dhabas. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said the district administration keeps carrying routine checks at dhabas to ensure that they follow all norms and guidelines, including those pertaining to social distancing.

Notably, the authorities swung into action after videos that were circulated on social media showed coronavirus norms being violated at these eateries.

Murthal is famous for its eateries and is often thronged by people travelling on the Delhi-Ambala national highway. Many people from Delhi also visit Murthal as a getaway destination as the place has many famous dhabas.