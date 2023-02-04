Home

News

India

Haryana Announces Medical Reimbursement For Ayurvedic Treatment of State Employees

Haryana Announces Medical Reimbursement For Ayurvedic Treatment of State Employees

Giving details, Haryana Health Minsiter Anil Vij said the state government is emphasizing on promoting treatment using Ayurvedic medicines.

The Haryana government is making consistent efforts to promote Ayurveda and yoga on a large scale.

Gurugram: In an effort to promote Ayurveda in the state, Haryana’s Health and AYUSH Minister Anil Vij on Saturday announced that state government employees will get reimbursement for Ayurvedic treatment in addition to the allopathic ones.

Giving details, the minister said the state government is emphasizing on promoting treatment using Ayurvedic medicines. He said the Haryana government also proposes to include Ayurveda subjects in the MBBS course in the state.

He further added that the use of ayurvedic medicines should be increased on the pattern of use of allopathic ones to provide an alternative treatment to patients.

“Like allopathic medicines, now Ayurvedic medicines will also be reimbursed, I issued orders in this regard yesterday (Thursday),” the minister said.

Vij said that the way a doctor diagnoses a patient before prescribing allopathic medicine, similarly a scientific diagnosis should also be performed before prescribing Ayurvedic medicines as well.

He said the state government is making consistent efforts to promote Ayurveda and yoga on a large scale.

During the recent cabinet meeting, a decision of giving separate status to the AYUSH Department was taken which led the department to hold its own identity on the lines of other departments.

The minister stated that the AYUSH University in Kurukshetra has been set up to promote the treatment done by alternative medicine.

“The AYUSH stream includes Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy systems of healthcare and treatment,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)