Haryana army drill tragedy: 5 commandos swept away after Chinook jump; 3 rescued, search on for 2 missing

Teams of the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are continuously searching for two commandos who went missing after their motor boat capsized at the Hathnikund Barrage on the Yamuna River.

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Haryana army drill tragedy: 5 commandos swept away after Chinook jump; 3 rescued, search on for 2 missing (AI)

A major accident occurred during an army exercise at the Hathinikund Barrage in Yamunanagar, Haryana. Five soldiers, who were training near Diversion Gate No. 8 of the WJC Canal, were swept away by a strong current. The soldiers had jumped into the barrage from a Chinook helicopter and were training.

Two commando soldiers were reported missing during the accident. According to the Pratapnagar police station in-charge, reports had been received that one or two soldiers were missing, but now it has been determined that two soldiers were missing. Following the incident, Army and SDRF teams arrived at the scene and a large-scale search operation was launched.

Since Tuesday evening, SDRF teams from Uttar Pradesh and Yamunanagar have been searching for the missing soldier. Army helicopters were also seen continuously monitoring the barrage area. It is reported that the soldiers had arrived at Hathinikund for training from the Nahan Training Center in Himachal Pradesh, and the exercise was being conducted after obtaining permission from the Irrigation Department.

According to reports, four soldiers were practicing boat training near Diversion Gate No. 8 of the WJC Canal. The boat developed a technical fault and began drifting in the strong current. Following the accident, the soldiers jumped into the water to save their lives. One soldier managed to climb onto the gate and escape, while two managed to swim approximately 100 meters to safety. However, the fourth soldier went missing in the strong current. All soldiers were wearing life jackets, but the strong current made the situation extremely critical. Upon receiving news of the accident, the army and administration were shaken. A team of approximately 100 soldiers launched a search operation to find the missing soldier.

SDRF teams from Uttar Pradesh and Yamunanagar also arrived at the scene. A continuous search operation is underway in the barrage and surrounding river area. Army helicopters were also seen flying over the barrage. The boat that was stuck at Gate No. 8 during the accident has also been pulled out. According to Pratapnagar Police Station in-charge Rohtash Kumar, the incident occurred around 6 pm, and one or two army soldiers have been reported missing. Currently, the rescue operation is underway, and everyone’s attention is focused on finding the missing soldier.

Boat’s engine stopped

In fact, after jumping into the Yamuna from a helicopter, the boat’s engine stopped and it began drifting again. It later ran aground at Gate No. 8 of the Western Yamuna Canal. One of the missing commandos is believed to be from Jammu and Kashmir and the other from Maharashtra.