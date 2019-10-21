New Delhi: Haryana has recorded a 36.96 per cent turnout till 2 PM, for the assembly elections to the 90 Vidhan Sabha seats. Polling began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. (Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

The Election Commission data showed that brisk polling was going on in many districts. Among the constituencies where brisk polling was going on included Kaithal (32 per cent), Guhla reserved segment (31 per cent), Thanesar (27.64 per cent), Sirsa (27 per cent), Narnaund (32 per cent), Tohana (30.50 per cent), Tosham (36 per cent), Rewari (30 per cent).

Assembly segments, where moderate polling was witnessed by noon, included Baroda (23 per cent), Garhi Sampla-Kiloi (25.40 per cent), Punhana (25 per cent) and Adampur (25.37 per cent). Among the segments where polling was comparatively less included Gurgaon (14.30 per cent), Faridabad (12.26 per cent), Panchkula (19.20 per cent) and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s home constituency Karnal (16.10 per cent).

Congress candidate Chander Mohan, sitting BJP minister Kavita Jain and her husband, Congress state chief Kumari Selja, Dushyant Chautala and his family, including mother Naina Chautala, , BJP leader Krishan Pal Gurjar, BJP candidates and international wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt and Congress candidate Randeep Surjewala were among the early voters.

As many as 1,169 candidates including 105 women of various political parties are in fray for the Assembly elections 2019. While the BJP and the Congress are contesting on all 90 seats, the BSP candidates are in the fray on 87 seats, The INLD is contesting on 81 seats and 375 candidates contesting as independents.

Political analysts say the main contest is largely between the BJP and the Congress.

The prominent figures include Chief Minister Khattar, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala. CM Khattar, to cast his vote in Karnal from where he is seeking re-election, travelled by a Jan Shatabdi train from Chandigarh. After reaching Karnal, he rode a bicycle to reach the polling booth and urged people to try and make use of cycle to commute at least short distances as it will help protect environment.

Meanwhile, Dushyant Chautala, the current president of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) rode a tractor to reach the polling booth in Sirsa along with his wife Meghna and MLA-mother Naina Chautala to cast their votes.

In 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP had bagged 47 seats of the total 90 and Manohar Lal Khattar became the saffron party’s first-ever Chief Minister in the state. The Congress had bagged only 15 seats.