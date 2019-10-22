With votes polled and results awaited for the Haryana Assembly election, here is a look at the projections made by the News18-IPSOS exit poll that sheds light on the fate of the biggest stars on results day.

Yogeshwar Dutt:

The famous wrestler and Olympic medallist is unlikely to turn the BJP’s fortunes in the tough seat of Baroda, where he is contesting against Congress candidate Sri Krishan Hooda who successfully contested in the 2009 and 2014 elections by defeating Kapoor Singh Narwal of INLD each time. An exit poll conducted by News18-IPSOS has projected that Dutt might lose.

Babita Phogat:

Another wrestler from Haryana, Babita holds two Commonwealth medals and has contested from Dadri seat in Haryana on BJP’s ticket, however like Yogeshwar Dutt, the exit poll has projected her to be on the losing side. She is facing Nripendera Sangwan of the Congress and Somveer Sangwan, a former BJP candidate who contested as an independent.

Randeep Surjewala:

A close confidant of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party’s national spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala is seeking a fifth term as lawmaker, and is contesting from the Kaithal Assembly constituency but the News18-IPSOS exit poll claims that the senior Congress leader is up for a close fight from his Assembly seat. Surjewala is up against Leela Ram Gujjar who had been a former INLD member and has recently joined BJP.

The News18-IPSOS exit poll has predicted that the BJP would win 75 seats in Haryana in what would be an even bigger mandate for the Manohar Lal Khattar government after a huge BJP win in 2014. The Congress tally in the state is expected to reduce to 10.

The Haryana Legislative Assembly has 90 seats. Several opinion polls have predicted that the ruling BJP will return to power in the state with a brute majority. While polling took place in a single phase on October 21, the results will be declared on October 24.