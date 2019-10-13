New Delhi: Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Sunday dismissed reports of infighting in the state unit of the party just days ahead of the October 21 Assembly elections in the state, saying that there was more infighting within the ruling BJP.

Speaking to news agency IANS, the Congress leader, who recently replaced Ashok Tanwar as the Haryana unit chief said, “All is well in our party. In fact, there is more infighting in the BJP than in the Congress.”

On the issues raised by the BJP, the former Union Minister said that it had made several promises to the people but couldn’t fulfil even a single one in the last five years. She added that the reason the BJP was raising issues like the abrogation of Article 370 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was because it had nothing to show to the people of the state.

These issues, the Rajya Sabha MP said, were not relevant to the people of Haryana. Both parties have released their respective manifestos; while the Congress released its manifesto on Friday, the BJP released its ‘Sankalp Patra‘ earlier today.

On her party’s manifesto, she said that the Congress will fulfill all promises made in it.

Haryana Congress has faced several controversies in days leading up to the elections. Ashok Tanwar has resigned from its primary membership, having protested outside interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s residence earlier this month against the ‘unfairness’ of ticket distribution for the Sohna Assembly seat.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who backed Centre’s Article 370 move, too, was reportedly all set to leave the party before being placated by its top leadership.

Haryana will witness single-phase elections. Counting of votes will be done and result announced on October 24.