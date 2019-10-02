New Delhi: Days ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, BJP President Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda on Wednesday met Narendra Singh Tomar, the election in—charge of the state and other party leaders here to discuss election matters.

BJP President Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda are holding a meeting with Narendra Singh Tomar, the election incharge for Haryana and party leaders from Haryana, at party headquarters in Delhi. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/lLrbJRmN96 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

The meeting comes two days after the saffron party released its first list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls. As per the list, current Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will contest from Karnal once again. A number of sports personalities, who have recently joined the saffron party, have been given tickets. Wrestler Babita Phogat, former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh, Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt will contest from Dadri, Pehowa and Baroda respectively.

The party has repeated 38 MLAs and dropped seven of them for the polls to the 90-member assembly. Notably, Khattar had won from Karnal seat in 2014.

As per the updates from the party, Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala will contest from Tohana, Captain Abhimanyu from Narnod and Om Prakash Dhankar from Badli. Jat leader Birender Singh’s MLA wife will contest from Uchana Kalan. The total of 78 candidates include nine women and two Muslims.

The names were approved by the Central Election Committee of the BJP at a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. The last day for filing nomination is on October 4. The elections, along with Maharashtra, will be held on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24, according to an announcement made by the EC.

Notably, Khattar has on October 1 filed his nominations from the Karnal assembly seat. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders while filing the nomination.

“I expect people will shower more love and blessings on me this time. I feel people will ensure a victory for me with more number of votes than the last time,” Khattar was quoted as saying by PTI.