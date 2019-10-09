New Delhi: In the run-up for the Haryana Assembly Polls, Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah will on Wednesday hold three rallies in Kaithal, Loharu, Barwala and Meham areas of the state.

The development comes after the BJP released its list of star campaigners for the poll-bound states of Haryana and Maharashtra. According to the BJP, the party will hold more than 100 rallies in Haryana ahead of the Assembly elections alone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the star campaigner of the party for both the states, will address a total of four rallies in Haryana. On October 14, he will hold a mega rally in Ballabhgarh and on October 15, he will hold two rallies in Dadri and in Thanesar. He also has a plan to hold another rally in Hisar on October 18.

Apart from PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda will hold more than a dozen rallies across Haryana separately.

Amit Shah is all set to address rallies at Kaithal, Barwala, Loharu and Meham on October 9 and at Tohana, Panchkula, Karnal and Badshahpur on October 14.

A host of other politicians to hold rallies in Haryana include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, actor-turned-politicians Sunny Deol, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Hema Malini, Hans Raj Hans.

On Friday, the saffron party released its star campaigners’ list with names of 40 prominent BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda to lead the poll assembly campaign in Haryana.

Voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and the results for the same will be announced on October 24.

Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner of India will also make a visit to the poll-bopund state to review the poll preparedness.

“During the two-day visit, the Chief Election Commissioner of India will be holding a series of review meetings with the State Chief Electoral Officer, Police, Nodal Officer and the representatives of various political parties in connection with the forthcoming assembly election in Haryana,” a press release stated.

(With inputs from ANI)