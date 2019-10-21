New Delhi: As the 90 seats of Haryana go to the polls today, the BJP is looking for a sweeping comeback; the Congress is hoping for a change in the guard; the JJP is looking to gain prominence in the state electorate. About 1,169 candidates are contesting today. The polling will be held at 19,578 stations from 7 am to 6 pm. Tight security arrangements have been made and over 75,000 security personnel have been mobilised for the polls, DGP Manoj Yadava said, as quoted by news agency PTI. (Full coverage here)

The BJP, Congress and JJP are seen as the main contestants in the state.

Why JJP Matters?

The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). The party had emerged on the scene following a feud in the Chautala clan in December last year. The party matters mostly because of Chautala scion Dushyant Chautala who became the youngest-ever elected member of Parliament in 2014 after he defeated Kuldeep Bishnoi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The party is hoping for an improvement after its 2019 Lok Sabha debacle. The party has also promised to give a job to every family, and Rs 11,000 until a job is given.

Opposition in disarray?

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that his party has no direct contest with any party as the opposition is in absolute disarray. The BSP, AAP, INLD-SAD combine, Swaraj India and the Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) are also there in the fray but not a single party is contesting in all 90 seats.

Star candidates

The BJP has fielded three sportspersons — Babita Phogat (Dadri), Yogeshwar Dutt (Baroda in Sonipat) and Sandeep Singh (Pehowa) — besides TikTok artist Sonali Phogat (Adampur).

Lal Family

In the polls, the prestige of families of Haryana’s famous ‘Lals’ — Devi Lal, Bansi Lal and Bhajan Lal, who were former chief ministers — will be at stake. Late Bansi Lal’s daughter-in-law Kiran Choudhary (Tosham) and son Ranbir Mahendra (Badhra) are contesting as Congress candidates. Devi Lal’s great-grandson and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and granddaughter-in-law Naina Chautala (Badhra) are fighting as JJP candidates.

Devi Lal’s grandson and former chief minister O P Chautala’s son Abhay Singh Chautala is fighting as INLD candidate (from Ellenabad).

Late Bhajan Lal’s sons Kuldeep Bishnoi (Adampur) and Chander Mohan (Panchkula) are in the fray as Congress nominees.

Jat power

In the polls, all eyes will be on which party the Jat community, which constitutes nearly 25 per cent of the state’s population. The BJP has fielded 20 candidates from the community, JJP 33 and Congress 26.

