New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released its poll manifesto for upcoming Haryana Assembly election 2019, in presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP national working president JP Nadda. Other leaders of the party were also present at the manifesto release, which took place at Hotel Lalit in Chandigarh.

To woo the voters, the manifesto, titled ‘Mhare Sapne Ka Haryana’ or ‘My dreams of Haryana’ made plethora of promises including doubling farmers’ income by 2022, employment opportunities for youth and others.

Reports claimed that the ruling party had received about 1.70 lakh suggestions for the manifesto from across the state but the manifesto committee constituted under the leadership of Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankhar took 200 suggestions and included them in the ‘sankalp patra’ (manifesto).

Earlier on Friday, the Congress party had also released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto), promising loan waiver for farmers and reservation for women in government jobs. It also promised 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institution, municipality corporations and city councils.

Expressing concerns over drug menace in the state, the party assured the formation of a special task force to keep a check on addiction.The party also promised to give an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000 to students belonging to Scheduled Castes and extremely backward class from Class 1 to 10 and Rs 15,000 for those in class 11 and 12.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had also released its manifesto keeping a special focus on the farmers. On the basis of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, the INLD in its manifesto promised loan waiver for farmers and small traders, crop prices for farmers and free power to the agriculture sector.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared three days later, i.e, October 24.