New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in poll-bound Maharashtra, the party will release its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly Election. Both the states are going to the polls on October 21. According to reports, party working President JP Nadda, Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala, manifesto committee chief OP Dhankar and other senior functionaries and leaders are expected to be present during the manifesto release, apart from the CM.



The manifesto is titled ‘Mhare Sapne Ka Haryana’ or ‘My dreams of Haryana’.

According to reports, the party had received about 1.70 lakh suggestions for the manifesto from across the state which was divided into 2,000 categories. Later, the committee constituted under the leadership of Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankhar selected 200 suggestions and included them in the manifesto.

The Congress released its poll manifesto for Haryana on Friday, promising loan waiver for farmers and reservation for women in government jobs. It also promised 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institution, municipality corporations and city councils.

The party also promised to give an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000 to students belonging to Scheduled Castes and extremely backward class from Class 1 to 10 and Rs 15,000 for those in class 11 and 12.

Expressing concerns over drug menace in the state, the party has promised the formation of a special task force to keep a check on addiction.