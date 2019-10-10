New Delhi: Addressing a rally in Kaithal for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the current government is committed at ending illegal infiltrations and that by 2024, every illegal migrant in the country will have been sent home.

Invoking the recent decisions on the likes of NRC, Article 370 and the Rafale undertaking, Shah said, When we come again to seek your votes in 2024, I want to say before then we would have evicted every single intruder from this country.”

The Home Minister conducted rallies in several districts of Haryana today, including Bhiwani, Rohtak, Kaithal among other places. Notably, this was the first time Shah addressed a rally in Kaithal.

Referring to the row in Assam over NRC, he said, “For 70 years, these intruders have put a question mark on our security,” and questioned whether these intruders should be evicted or not, slamming the Congress for opposing the citizenship bill.

Meanwhile, Shah also hit back at the opposition for criticising the ‘Shastra Puja’ performed during the Rafale handover by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed ‘Shashtra Pujan’ of Rafale yesterday in France. Congress did not like it. Is ‘Shashtra Pujan’ not performed on Vijayadashami? They should ponder over what needs to be criticised and what doesn’t,” he said, adding that the ritual was performed as per Indian traditions.

BJP president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda will hold more than a dozen rallies across Haryana separately, in the run-up to the by-polls. Shah is likely to address rallies at Tohana, Panchkula, Karnal and Badshahpur on October 14.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and the results for the same will be announced on October 24.