New Delhi: The Congress late on Wednesday night released its first list for 84 candidates who will be contesting the upcoming by-polls in Haryana. The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on October 21.

The party has fielded 16 out of its 17 sitting MLAs barring Renuka Vishnoi who represented Hansi constituency.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda will be contesting from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala is set to contest from his Kaithal Assembly seat.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi Rao, the son-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Minister of Haryana Dr Ajay Yadav, will be contesting from Rewari on the Congress party ticket.

Sons of late Chief Minister Bhajan Lal have also been fielded by the Congress. Former deputy CM Chander Mohan will represent the Panchkula seat for the party, while his brother Kuldeep Vishnoi will contest from Adampur in Hisar.

Former Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma will represent the Ganaur Assembly seat, while former minister, Geeta Bhukkal, has been fielded from the Jhajjar reserved constituency. Former minister Anand Singh Dangi has been fielded from his traditional Meham constituency.

In what came as a surprise, the names of Haryana Congress chief Selja and former state unit president Ashok Tanwar have not been mentioned on the list. On the other hand, The BJP released its first list of 78 candidates for Haryana elections with starry surprises like Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Sandeep Singh.

All eyes are on the state elections of Haryana and Maharashtra as these two elections are going to be the first litmus test for the BJP government following the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in which the BJP managed an impressive landslide win.

The results for the Haryana and Maharashtra polls will be declared on October 24. The term of the present Haryana Assembly ends on November 2.