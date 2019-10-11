New Delhi: Keeping special focus on farmers, youth and women, the Congress party on Friday released party’s ‘sankalp patra’ (manifesto) for upcoming Haryana Assembly election 2019. With the tagline, ‘Sankalp Hamara, Khushaal Haryana’, the party assured loan waiver for farmers. Besides, it also promised to form STF to keep check on drug menace in Haryana and 33 per cent reservations for women in the government and private jobs.

The Congress will also give annual scholarship of Rs 12,000 to Dalit students from Class 1 to 10, Rs 15,000 to those in Class 11-12.

Notably, the grand old party is eyeing to wrest power from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which has set a target of winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly. In 2014 Haryana Assembly election, the BJP had bagged 47 seats of the total 90 and Manohar Lal Khattar became the saffron party’s first-ever Chief Minister in the state. The Congress had bagged only 15 seats. (For Overall Coverage on Assembly Elections 2019 Click Here)

Former Haryana Chief Minister and party”s state Congress Legislature Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had recently said the BJP made tall promises to the people before coming to power but failed to fulfil these. “Whereas, whatever the Congress promised in its manifesto in 2005, 2009, we fulfilled that,” he said.