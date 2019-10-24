New Delhi: Minutes after news reports surfaced that the Congress has reached out Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) to offer its support to form the government in Haryana, JJP chief Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said he has not had discussion with anyone so far and the final decision will be taken after the final numbers are out.

“I have not had any discussions with anyone. The decision will be taken only after the final numbers are out,” Jannayak Janata Party Chief Dushyant Chautala told ANI.

Jannayak Janata Party Chief Dushyant Chautala on reports of Congress offering him CM post: I have not had any discussions with any one. Decision will be taken only after the final numbers are out. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/w0FRJPawwc — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

The development comes as the JJP has emerged as the early winner in Haryana as per the early trends. The ruling BJP seems to be far behind than it was expected to be. The Congress As per early trends, the BJP was ahead in 36 out of 90 seats while the Congress led in 32 seats, making the fight open in Haryana.

A number of reports suggest Congress’s Deependra Hooda and Chautala had a meeting on Wednesday evening on the possibility of forming the government. Earlier in the day, expressing confidence in forming the government in Haryana, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said that both BJP and Congress will not cross the 40 mark in the state and JJP will have the key of the state Assembly.

“Neither BJP, nor Congress will cross 40 seats. The JJP will have the key to form the government),” Chautala was quoted as saying by ANI. He also said that the state is looking for a change.

The fate of a total of 1,169 candidates is being decided today as the counting of votes still underway in the state. Haryana went to Assembly polls on October 21. Out of all contesting candidates, 90 are from the BJP, 87 from the BSP, four from the CPI, seven from the CPI-M, 90 from the Congress, one from the NCP, 81 from the Indian National Lok Dal, 375 Independent and 434 other candidates.